Chinese envoy urges parties in Mali to forge consensus on institution building, election preparation

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on all parties in Mali to forge consensus on institution building and election preparation.

“All parties in the country must put the interests of the nation and its people first, seize the opportunity of this crucial stage, forge consensus on institution building and election preparation, with a view to laying a solid foundation for the general election next year, as well as development in the long run,” Dai Bing, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council briefing on the situation in Mali.

“The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States have played a leading role in defusing the crisis in Mali and promoting the transitional process,” said Dai, adding that the United Nations and international partners must strengthen coordination with regional and sub regional organizations and work in synergy to jointly maintain peace and stability in Mali.

Dai called for efforts to continue the counterterrorism work, while noting that “China supports the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali in assisting the G5 Sahel joint forces as mandated and supports the continued and active participation of Malian transitional government in counterterrorism efforts by G5 Sahel.”

The ambassador also urged efforts to eradicate the root causes of turbulence.

“Mali is facing such challenges as political instability and shortage of food. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the economic situation in the country even worse, with over 600,000 people unable to return home and over 3 million people in urgent need of food assistance,” he said.

“The Malian transitional government must shoulder its responsibility, increase input in security development and other areas, restore economic activities and promote sustainable development, with a view to providing basic livelihood and security guarantee for its population,” he added.

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown in a coup by the military junta on Aug. 18 and was detained. He was released on Aug. 27.

Mali adopted a roadmap for governance and an 18-month transition charter. The roadmap agreed includes restoration and strengthening of defense and security in Mali, promotion of good governance, a redesign of the education system, political and institutional reforms, and the adoption of a stability pact. Enditem