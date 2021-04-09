Chinese envoy urges U.S. to immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Iran

VIENNA, April 9 (Xinhua) — The U.S. promise on lifting unilateral sanctions against Iran must be put into action immediately, said Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, on Friday.

“Regarding the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States (against Iran), China and the parties concerned clearly expressed their concerns at the meeting and it must be lifted immediately,” Wang told Xinhua after the Iran nuclear deal talks on Friday.

Wang said that “such sanctions problems were all caused by the previous U.S. government’s illegal sanctions on entities and individuals that implemented the JCPOA.”

He stressed that the lifting of these sanctions is “not only a bilateral issue, but also an important aspect of safeguarding the JCPOA, which is the result of multilateralism.”

“We have noticed that the U.S. side recently released some positive messages about the lifting of such sanctions, and we call on the U.S. to take practical actions immediately to facilitate the complete and effective implementation of the JCPOA,” Wang added.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, resumed talks here again on Friday, with the lifting of sanctions on Iran and nuclear implementation measures on top of the agenda.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a press release after the meeting that “participants took stock of the discussions held at various levels since the last Joint Commission in view of a possible return of the U.S. to the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation.”

“The Joint Commission was briefed on the work of the two expert groups on sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures and participants noted the constructive and results-oriented exchanges,” the release added.

“In light of the joint ministerial statement of Dec. 21, the participants emphasized their resolve to further pursue the ongoing joint diplomatic effort. The coordinator will continue his separate contacts with all JCPOA participants and the United States,” said the release.

The release added that the Joint Commission tasked expert groups to continue their work and agreed to reconvene in Vienna in the course of next week.

Wang told Xinhua that Friday’s meeting was “constructive in general, as all parties have actively implemented the consensus reached at the joint ministerial meeting last December, and that the parties were moving in the right direction.”

Wang said that intensive work has been carried out upon the two processes launched in the current meeting, namely, the nuclear implementation and sanction-lifting working groups’ work, and the “proximity talks” with the United States.

“Through these four days of meetings, the differences between the parties concerned are narrowing, and we have seen the momentum towards gradually forming a consensus among parties concerned. And this has created a beneficial atmosphere for the next step,” Wang added.

The Joint Commission started the talks on Tuesday, which have drawn public attention as representatives from the United States are in Vienna to save the deal.

The Iran nuclear deal was struck in 2015 but paralyzed by the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

The U.S. and Iranian negotiators did not meet face-to-face, but held indirect talks with the intensified help of the coordinators, according to a statement previously released by the EEAS.

The talks were chaired by Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general and political director of the EEAS, on behalf of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran attended the meeting.

“The parties will continue negotiations here next week, and we hope that the positive and constructive momentum of this week’s meeting can be continued,” Wang said.

“Vienna is the place where the negotiations on the JCPOA started and reached,” Wang said. “China hopes that Vienna will also witness all parties reaching an arrangement for the United States and Iran to resume the implementation of the JCPOA.” Enditem