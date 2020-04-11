Chinese experts cooperate with Laos’ local gov’ts in fighting COVID-19

Members of the Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team demonstrate how to wear protective suit in northern Laos’ Luang Prabang on April 8, 2020. The Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team, divided into two groups, have been cooperating with local governments and medical staff in fighting against the COVID-19, after arriving in Laos’ southern and northern hubs of Pakse and Luang Prabang on Tuesday. Laos detected its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, and only in five days, the Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team arrived in capital Vientiane on March 29. The Chinese medical team includes experts in various fields such as infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics, and laboratory testing. They also brought along medical treatment, protective supplies and a batch of Chinese and Western medicines. (Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team/Handout via Xinhua)