Chinese experts join Lao counterparts to fight COVID-19 epidemic

Members of Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team communicate with their Lao peers about the situation of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Lao government-designated Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150) in Vientiane, Laos, April 4, 2020. Soon after arriving in Laos on March 29, the Chinese Anti-epidemic Medical Expert Team started to work, investigating epidemic situation and local medical condition, and assisting in detection and diagnosis of COVID-19. They joined hands with the Lao side in an effort to draw the country’s anti-epidemic roadmap. (Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team/Handout via Xinhua)