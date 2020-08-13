Chinese experts stress human rights education for youth

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — A number of Chinese experts have stressed human rights education for the youth to advance the whole cause of human rights.

Whether the cause will enjoy sustainable development depends on whether young people can step up via such education, said Qian Jinyu, a member of the China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS), at an online international human rights forum held by the national human rights center of Uzbekistan.

“Only when young people from different countries nourish the concept of inclusive development, take an active part in the peaceful development of the world and global human rights governance, can they provide useful answers for humanity’s future,” Qian said.

He Zhipeng, a standing member of the CSHRS, said that human rights education is an important way for the youth to nurture law-based thinking and the concept of good governance.

He also noted that while protecting human rights is a consensus of modern society, how this protection is carried out differs, based on different historical traditions and sociocultural environments.

“One can only properly evaluate a country’s approach towards human rights and achievements after acknowledging the different concerns countries have for human rights,” He said.

“Only by pushing forward communication based on the perception of such differences, can we be more inclusive, learn from each other, and carry out further global cooperation on human rights,” he added.

Over 700 officials and experts from more than 50 countries and international organizations participated in the two-day forum that concluded on Thursday. Enditem