Chinese family describe heartbreak after their daughter murdered ‘in cold blood’ by her housemate

The parents of a young Chinese woman who was brutally murdered by her housemate in Australia have spoken out saying their family has ‘collapsed’ after the tragedy.

Qi ‘Kathy’ Yu, 28, was killed by her housemate Shuo Dong, 20, in what police suspect was a dispute over money in their sharehouse in Campsie, Sydney on June 8, 2018.

Ms Yu was described as an intelligent, lovely, and innocent girl who was the ‘apple of her parents’ eye from an early age,’ in a three page letter written by her parents and seen by news.com.au.

Her father, Zhihe Yu wrote in the letter that his daughter said her experience of Australia was that everything was good including the air, the food, the environment, and other people.

‘However, there were unexpected storms in the sky. Qi Yu was surrounded by a demon person,’ the letter reads.

‘Our daughter was murdered in cold blood. Nearly 10 years of hard work suddenly ended in vain and a bright future was ruined.’

Ms Yu had arrived in Australia in 2009 and completed a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering and and a Masters in Telecommunication at the University of New South Wales.

Dong, 20, pleaded guilty in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday to murdering 28-year-old Ms Yu.

After she went missing police narrowed the search area to nearby bushland by tracking phone signals and the scoured the area for weeks.

Nearly 200 people in a WeChat group organised by her classmates, colleagues and friends also joined the search on weekends.

On June 26 2018 her parents issued an emotional plea for information.

Ms Yu’s body was found wrapped up and on the side of the M1 motorway near Mount Kuring-Gai in Sydney’s north-west 47 days after she disappeared.

Dong spent the evening of June 8 bickering with Ms Yu over cutting his lease short and bond money he owed her, according to documents previously presented to the local court.

Ms Yu’s parents, who were speaking to her from China via WeChat, could hear the argument in the background when the power to the unit was shut off.

In the letter Ms Yu’s father said she and her mother would talk for hours everyday about work, shopping and their lives.

They later contacted a neighbour who lived nearby to check on their daughter.

Blood-like stains were found through the home and car, which was parked a few kilometres away.

Dong was charged with her murder less than a week after she disappeared.

Detectives said searches for ‘penalty for murder’ were found on Dong’s phone.

Ms Yu’s parents say in the letter they want their daughter’s killer to be punished as the highest level and jailed for his life.

Mr Yu resigned from his job in China and moved to Campsie with his wife who he says is grieving inconsolably and cannot handle daily affairs.