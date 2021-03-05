Chinese firm Sinohydro commended for speedy work on rural road improvement project in Zambia

LUSAKA, March 3 (Xinhua) — A Zambian road development agency official in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, on Wednesday commended a Chinese contractor for speedy and quality road work in Mkushi district, a town in the Central province of Zambia.

Masuzyo Ndhlovu, the director of Communications and Corporate Affairs with Road Development Agency (RDA), described the work by Sinohydro as commendable in an interview, saying he was impressed by the steady progress made by the Chinese firm on the World Bank funded rural road improvement project, known as Improved Rural Connectivity Project (IRCP), which was launched by President Edgar Lungu in July 2019.

The project is aimed at improving rural road accessibility for communities in selected areas in Zambia. On completion, the road improvement project will help ease the transportation of goods, services and travel of humans in those areas.

According to Ndhlovu, bridges are being constructed together with economic support structures such as agricultural shades, water dams, and a market for agricultural produce. Ndhlovu said the project had progressed in line with the government’s aspirations, hoping that the Chinese contractor can continue to record success during the implementation period.

Mkushi District Commissioner Emmanuel Sinkonde also praised the Chinese contractor for allocating 20 percent of the project’s tasks to the local contractors. He said that Sinohydro had so far employed more than 100 local contractors to work on Musofu-Mkushi road.

Sinkonde said he was happy that Sinohydro had adhered to the government policy aimed at empowering the local contractors with skills acquisition apart from the economic gains. Enditem