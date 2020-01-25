Chinese firms win railway tender in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Three Chinese companies, including China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, has been awarded tenders to upgrade the railway line between Walvis Bay and Kranzberg, according to Works and Transport Ministry Executive Director Willem Goeiemann.

Xinhua had been briefed that a joint venture between two Chinese companies Qingjian Group and Unik Construnction Engineering won the tender for the section between Arandis and Kranzberg.

The Walvis Bay to Kranzberg rail project is being funded through part of a loan secured by the Namibian government from the African Development Bank.

Work on the project is expected to start at the beginning of March this year.

Chinese companies have actively participated in infrastructure and industrial development of the southwest African country, which aspires to become a logistic hub in the southern African region.

Chinese-built projects in the country including a container terminal, oil storage facilities and several road upgrading and construction projects.