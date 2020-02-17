Chinese FM believes European countries will make wise choices on Huawei’s 5G

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Saturday expressed his belief that European countries will make wise choices on Huawei’s 5G at their own discretion.

“Huawei’s 5G is an old issue,” Wang said in the Q&A session after his speech at the ongoing 56th Munich Security Conference which kicked off here on Friday and runs until Sunday.

Many European countries, including Britain and Germany, have adopted a calm, objective and scientific attitude towards the issue, he noted.

There is no doubt that all countries should safeguard the security of their own telecommunications infrastructure, he said, adding that at the same time, companies from all countries should also be offered a level playing field and non-discriminatory business environment.

Wang said this is a fair practice and it conforms to the principles of a market economy, and that he believes that European countries will make wise choices on the issue independently.