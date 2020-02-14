Chinese FM expounds key agendas for China-EU cooperation this year

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a joint press conference in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Qing)

The Chinese foreign minister said China and the EU will explore the establishment of a China-EU green partnership and carry out cooperation in the digital sector.

BERLIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Faced with new chances in the development of bilateral ties, China and the European Union (EU) have agreed on an array of key agendas for this year, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

The two sides have agreed to strive to finish the talks on a China-EU investment agreement and initiate feasibility study on a free trade deal as part of key agendas for this year, Wang said here at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The two sides will also work out a five-year plan for their cooperation and push for aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the EU’s Eurasia connectivity strategy, he said.

The Chinese foreign minister said China and the EU will explore the establishment of a China-EU green partnership and carry out cooperation in the digital sector.

As two major forces in the world, China and the EU are ready to work together to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, fight against protectionism and unilateralism, rise to global challenges and improve global governance, so as to inject more positive energy into world peace and stability, he said. ■