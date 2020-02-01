Chinese FM says China to enhance int’l cooperation over battle against epidemic

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China will enhance cooperation with the international community over the battle against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in an open, transparent and responsible manner, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday in a phone talk with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Kang said that South Korea speaks highly of the Chinese government’s and people’s joint resolute efforts to control the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, and commends China’s strong measures in the battle against the virus.

Noting that neighbors should support and help each other in difficulties, Kang said South Korea stands ready to tackle the challenge with China to quell the epidemic at an early date. South Korea would supply the needed medical resources in accordance with China’s requirement, the minister added.

For his part, Wang said that under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership and deployment, China has activated a nationwide system, giving full play to its institutional advantages to resolutely curb the outbreak, so that the efforts in all aspects are moving forward productively.

The Chinese people are not afraid of any difficulty and have both the confidence in and the capability of overcoming the epidemic outbreak as soon as possible, Wang added.

Wang expressed his gratitude to South Korea for its willingness to provide necessary help to China, adding that the Chinese side will continue to protect the health and safety of all foreigners in China, including those from South Korea.