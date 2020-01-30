Chinese FM underlines int’l cooperation in public health

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday stressed the international cooperation in public health in a phone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian amid global efforts to tackle a novel coronavirus outbreak.

Le Drian, on behalf of the French government, expressed sympathy for damages caused by the recent outbreak in China, wishing all patients an early recovery.

France highly appreciates the active and strong response by the Chinese government to the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus, and admires China’s resolve and courage in tackling the disease, Le Drian said, adding that France stands ready to offer all necessary assistance to China.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly given important instructions in tackling the disease, Wang said that the Chinese government has ordered administrations at all levels to make joint prevention and control of the outbreak a top priority.

Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party and Chinese government, the country is accelerating the establishment of a prevention and control system covering the whole nation in a scientific and orderly manner, Wang said.

Wang said, the epidemic in general is preventable, controllable and curable. He added that the Chinese government has taken a series of decisive measures to prevent the spread of the disease and put everything back on track as soon as possible.

The Chinese government and people will unite as one, and they have confidence, capability and resources to win the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak as soon as possible, Wang said.

The novel coronavirus outbreak reminded us once again that the destinies of all nations are closely linked as they share weal and woe in the era of globalization, Wang said.

Strengthening international cooperation in public health should be one of the important agendas of global governance, he said.

From fighting against epidemics in China — the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the outbreak of the novel coronavirus — to combatting other outbreaks around the world like Ebola in Africa and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), China has assumed its international obligations as a responsible nation, which always cooperates with the international community in the spirit of openness, transparency, science and collaboration, Wang said.

China is willing to work with other countries, including France, to jointly safeguard the life and health of people in China and around the world, he added.

The Chinese side always puts the life and health of the Chinese citizens and foreigners in Wuhan in the central province of Hubei above everything else, and will continue to take effective and timely measures to address their legitimate concerns, Wang said.