BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s ongoing visit to Taiwan, urging the U.S. side to stop official interactions and contact of all kinds, as well as the upgrading of substantive relations with the island.

The remarks were made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian when responding to a query about Azar’s ongoing visit at a press briefing held in Beijing. Enditem