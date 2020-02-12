Chinese former international Yan Feng retires

XI’AN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China’s second tier football club Chang’an Athletic announced Yan Feng’s retirement on Friday.

As a former Chinese football international, the 38-year-old midfielder played for Bayi, Sichuan Guancheng, Changchun Yatai, Dalian Shide and most recently Chang’an Athletic during his professional career.

In 2007, Yan helped Changchun Yatai sensationally win the Chinese Super League trophy. Ten years later Yan left Yatai for Chang’an Athletic.

“I knew Shaanxi is a football-loving province. It’s my pleasure to play on the soil and I’d like to set the place as my career’s terminus.” Yan told Shaanxi football fans in 2017.

Under Yan’s help, Chang’an Athletic finished third in 2018 in the Chinese third division and finished the 2019 season in ninth of 16 as a newly-promoted club.

In the 2019 season, Yan scored one goal in 24 games. He contributed his only goal with fractured nose in the 19th round against former CSL side Liaoning and impressed Shaanxi fans with his outstanding courage and determination.

Chang’an Athletic told Xinhua that following his retirement Yan would assume the role as the club’s U23 team head coach.

“We hoped Yan could renew his legend,” said Ching’an Athletic in its statement.

All the Chinese domestic football matches of the 2020 season have been postponed for the better control of the novel coronavirus.