Chinese foundations donate to Myanmar in fight against COVID-19

YANGON, March 30 (Xinhua) — Two Chinese foundations, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation, have donated medical supplies to Myanmar to help combat COVID-19 in the country.

With the help of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, the two foundations donated medical supplies including N95 masks and test kits to Myanmar at an event on Monday.

China will continue to cooperate with Myanmar in fighting the COVID-19 by sharing experience in control of the disease, providing medical supplies and sending medical team to help Myanmar, Chinese Embassy Minister Counsellor Li Xiaoyan told the event.

“Under the cooperation between the two countries, we believe that we can overcome the pandemic,” she added.

“Those materials are very much essential for the safety of our health care providers. We, Ministry of Health and Sports Myanmar, really appreciate it,” Director General Dr. Thar Tun Kyaw of Union Minister’s Office of Health and Sports Ministry said.

A medical team from China is expected to arrive in Yangon to collaborate with Myanmar’s medical team in prevention, control and laboratory test work.

“We expect learning more in detail from those experts,” said Dr. Thar Tun Kyaw, adding that experience sharing and training will be conducted.

Myanmar has reported 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, including two local transmissions.