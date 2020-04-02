Chinese garment exporter steps up medical protective suit production

SHIJIAZHUANG, April 1 (Xinhua) — A major Chinese garment exporter in north China’s Hebei Province has been busy meeting an influx of orders for medical protective suits from 10 foreign countries on three continents.

Jihua 3502 Professional Clothing Co., Ltd. (Jihua 3502) is one of China’s largest protective suit producers. It has sent more than 200,000 sets of protective clothing for overseas deliveries since the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) broke out worldwide.

The company said currently daily output from its production lines are all for export to countries including Brazil, Bangladesh, Italy, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Myanmar. More contracts are in the pipeline.

Jihua 3502 has obtained the EU certification of medical protective clothing. It has newly put into use a 2,400-square-meter workshop with high hygienic standards.