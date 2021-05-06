Chinese gymnastics girls undertake first national team Olympic trial

CHENGDU, May 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese gymnastics girls took part in their first national team Tokyo Olympic Games trial at 2021 Chinese National Gymnastic Championships here on Wednesday.

Former balance bar world champion Liu Tingting only attended uneven bars instead of all four events this time to protect her injured left foot. Still she leads Team Guangdong to defend the Women’s Team title.

“I really enjoyed the competition and the atmosphere because this is the first event for me this year,” said Liu. “Though I feel sad that I can only attend one event this time, it still is a great warm-up for me to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Ou Yushan, a 17-year-old talent, retreated from last year’s national championships due to unexpected injuries sustained during exercise training. She’s still finding her way to deal with old injury threats at her ankles, elbows, shoulders and knees.

“For me, the importance of my routines weigh more than just winning a berth to Tokyo. So it’s a good chance for me to check on my movements,” said Ou.

Ou fell off the balance beam twice in the first rotation. After the floor exercise, she landed on her bottom at the vault.

“It’s not a good performance. But maybe in another way, it’s a good thing to know what do I need to improve,” said Ou.

According to recent Tokyo Olympic Games qualification system published by Chinese Gymnastics Association, 2021 national championships will be the first qualification event. Two more trials will be held for both men’s and women’s team in June and July. Enditem