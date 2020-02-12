Chinese hospitals discharge 2,050 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — A total of 2,050 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Friday, Chinese health authorities announced Saturday.

Friday saw 510 people walk out of the hospital after recovery (298 in Hubei), the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Friday, a total of 722 people had died of the disease and 34,546 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.