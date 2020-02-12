Chinese hospitals discharge 3,281 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A total of 3,281 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Sunday, Chinese health authorities announced Monday.

Sunday saw 632 people walk out of the hospital after recovery, including 356 in Hubei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 908 people had died of the disease and 40,171 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.