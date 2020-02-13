Chinese hospitals discharge 4,740 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A total of 4,740 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Tuesday, Chinese health authorities announced Wednesday.

Tuesday saw 744 people walk out of hospital after recovery, including 417 in Hubei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 1,113 people had died of the disease and 44,653 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.