Chinese hospitals discharge 6,723 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A total of 6,723 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Thursday, Chinese health authorities announced Friday.

Thursday saw 1,081 people walk out of hospital after recovery, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 1,380 people had died of the disease and 63,851 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.