Chinese hospitals discharge 892 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

The cured patients wave goodbye to medical staff in the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Five pneumonia patients infected with the novel coronavirus were cured and discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li An)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — A total of 892 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Tuesday, Chinese health authorities announced Wednesday.

Tuesday saw 262 people walk out of the hospital after recovery (125 in Hubei), the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died of the disease and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China. ■