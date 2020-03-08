Chinese hotel used as Covid-19 quarantine site COLLAPSES, trapping dozens under rubble (VIDEOS)

A hotel has collapsed in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou, burying dozens of people under the rubble. The building was used as a quarantine site for the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus victims.

LATEST: VIDEOS show aftermath of Covid-19 quarantine hotel collapse in China as rescuers search for dozens trapped under rubble

Footage from the scene showed the building reduced to rubble and emergency services searching the debris. So far, at least 49 people have reportedly been rescued.

Latest on hotel collapse in east China’s Quanzhou: 49 rescued as of 08:20 am, March 8 (local time). Further rescue is under way https://t.co/eFN3AhHBYepic.twitter.com/rP3Wgd15jt — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 8, 2020

#BREAKING: A hotel building collapsed in Quanzhou, SE China’s Fujian at around 7 pm Saturday, trapping an unknown number of people under it. So far 16 people have been rescued. Rescue work remains underway. pic.twitter.com/rK7tEagQvV — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) March 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/WhItvzPAeO — 逆水༽寒 (@jo6uu) March 7, 2020

Xinjia Hotel building abruptly crumpled on Saturday evening. According to local media, at least 70 people have been trapped under the hotel’s remains. No information on potential casualties was immediately available and the cause of the collapse remains unclear.

Beijing Youth Daily says it’s a quarantine centre to host those who recently travelled from priority areas (Hubei, Wenzhou). #泉州欣佳酒店#quanzhoupic.twitter.com/w1PT5G0zQs — Chenchen Zhang (@chenchenzh) March 7, 2020

Around 700 rescue workers and firefighters, as well as dozens of emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the scene to comb through the ruins of the hotel and search for survivors.

#BREAKING: A five-storey hotel in Quanzhou in the Fujian province suddenly collapses on March 7 evening. Several Chinese media outlets say that the hotel is currently being used as a quarantine site for #COVIDー19. About a dozen have been rescued. Internet video. pic.twitter.com/dMIJivGXlI — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) March 7, 2020

Several Chinese media outlets have suggested that the five-story building was used as a quarantine site, housing people potentially infected with Covid-19 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

#LIVE A hotel in Quanzhou, Fujian which may have been a #COVID19 quarantine zone collapsed at 19:30. Local authorities have rescued 28 people, and rescue work is still underway. https://t.co/cM9gQTuc8Y — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) March 7, 2020

Over 100,000 cases of the dreaded coronavirus, including almost 3,500 deaths, have been registered globally, with a vast majority of them in China, from where the virus originated. So far, nearly 60,000 affected people have made a recovery.

