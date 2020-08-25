Chinese inactivated COVID-19 vaccine starts phase-3 clinical trials in Argentina

An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by China has started phase-3 clinical trials in Argentina, according to its developer China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated to Sinopharm.

The launch ceremony of the phase-3 clinical trials was held in Beijing Friday after the CNBG obtained the certificate of approval for the process.

This is an achievement brought about by CNBG’s international cooperation in a bid to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The inactivated vaccine received approval for phase-3 clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates on June 23, and in Peru and Morocco on Thursday.

The CNBG will work together with a company in Argentina to promote research and development related to the inactivated vaccine.

Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm, said the phase-3 clinical trials will help fight the epidemic and contribute to the building of a community of health for all.