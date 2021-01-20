Chinese international Wu eyes EPL as next destination

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese national team midfielder Wu Xi has set his eyes on the English Premier League as his next destination.

The Jiangsu Suning skipper, who was voted as the Chinese Player of the Year, looks forward to the chance to play at the English top league.

“I will be gratified if I get the chance as I do appreciate the very physical side of the English Premier League,” he said.

“But I probably need to build up my body to meet the demands of the English game,” he said.

Wu, who will turn 32 in a month, captained Jiangsu Suning to its first-ever Chinese Super League title last season. Enditem