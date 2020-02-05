Chinese job seeker is dubbed a ‘corona breather’ in a racist Facebook post amid coronavirus fears

A Chinese woman looking for work in Australia was dubbed a ‘corona breather’ in a racist rant on Facebook.

Gia Fan, who went to university in Taiwan but is a permanent resident in Australia, said she was looking for a job in Sydney.

She explained that she had lived in Australia for 10 years, and needed money to send to family in China.

Posting her request on a Facebook group for Sydney expats, she was soon dubbed a ‘corona breather’ and mocked for her job hunt.

Thirteen people have now been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus in Australia, as the global death toll hits 426.

‘Let’s just let this virus blow over first corona breather,’ one man wrote in response to Ms Fan’s post.

Another chimed in: ‘Can you find a cure for coronavirus?’

‘Prepare for the creepy weirdos’, another user warned.

Alongside a glamorous picture of herself, Ms Fan pleaded for help finding a job, explaining she had retail and hospitality experience.

‘I am looking for a job around Sydney that over $25 per hour doesn’t matter what job it is, I have a lot of hospitality and retail customer service experience, fluent both English and Chinese,’ she wrote.

‘I have good references from all previous jobs. living in Australia for 10 years got my permanent resident. please help me, need money to send home for family as soon as possible.

‘Anyone who can really helps me, recommend me to a job. I would like to pay some money for reward. Thank you!’

It comes as Sydney suburbs with a high Chinese population have become ghost towns amid fears of the deadly coronavirus.

Businesses in the usually bustling area of Eastwood in the city’s north-west are struggling as people avoid the suburb partly due to hysteria on social media.

There have been a number of hoax warnings on Facebook saying numerous suburbs were hit by the outbreak.

Some shop owners have reported a downturn over more than 70 per cent since the virus reached Australia.

Locals have shared footage of the deserted suburb, showing eerily empty streets and vacant car parks.

One man wearing a face mask uploaded a video to Instagram showing a shopping centre car park with just one vehicle.