Chinese junior signs contract with Ado Den Haag

THE HAGUE, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese player Li Sirong has signed a professional contract with Dutch top flight club Ado Den Haag.

In a statement to Xinhua, Ado Den Haag said they signed the contract with the 17-year-old player on Monday, making him the first Chinese player coming through the Eredivisie club’s academy.

Li, known as Sam in the club, said the five years he spent at the academy turned him into a different player, one who is able to read football in the Dutch way.

“Over the past five years, I grew strong, improved my skill and my understanding of football was enhanced. I think I now can observe the game from the Dutch perspective,” Li said.

Li Sirong’s father, Li Ming, a former Chinese international, pinned great hopes on his son’s future.

“Sam keeps improving his skill. He is an open-minded person and can get along well with his teammates. I hope he can represent China one day,” Li Ming said. Enditem