Chinese lawmakers deliberate bills in panel discussions

Chinese lawmakers held panel discussions Monday morning to deliberate the draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste and the draft law on administrative discipline at an ongoing session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the panel discussions, which also reviewed a draft decision to authorize the State Council to temporarily adjust relevant laws and regulations in the Hainan pilot free trade zone.

Lawmakers agreed that to revise the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste will be of considerable significance to winning the battle against pollution and will be a necessary and timely move. They suggested the draft be passed at the session.

Lauding the significance of the draft administrative discipline law to making the practice more standardized and law-based, lawmakers called for further improvements of the draft so that the law can be promulgated soon.

Lawmakers also acknowledged the necessity of the draft decision on Hainan and suggested it be approved at the session.