Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft amendment to Copyright Law

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese lawmakers have held panel discussions to deliberate the draft amendment to the Copyright Law during an ongoing legislative session of the country’s top legislature.

The draft amendment was submitted to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee for a second reading.

At the group discussions, the lawmakers agreed that the development of internet and information technology has brought many challenges to copyright protection, such as how to protect the new forms of works, including online literature, internet shows and artificial intelligence-composed music.

Lawmaker Zuo Zhongyi stressed the importance of protecting the creators of online works as they are obviously in a weak position compared with internet platforms with the advantages of capital, technology and marketing.

Some legislators suggested strengthening the protection of non-literary works.

Lawmaker Xu Yanhao underscored the copyright protection of works on science and technology, and punishment for the falsification and plagiarism of academic achievements and data.

The Copyright Law was put into effect in 1991 and amended in 2001 and 2010. Enditem