Chinese lawmakers review draft law on administrative discipline

China’s top legislature Sunday began deliberating a draft law on administrative discipline in a move to strengthen supervision over everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

The draft law was submitted to the ongoing regular session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for the second reading.

Its first draft was reviewed by the top legislature in August 2019 and released for public comment in October 2019.

The main contents of the draft law include general provisions, types of administrative discipline and their application, illegal acts, procedures for issuing administrative sanctions and legal liability.

The draft stipulates that public employees’ law-based performance of duties is safeguarded by the law and they shall not be subject to administrative sanctions without statutory reasons or legal procedures.