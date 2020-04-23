Chinese lawmakers to review public health bills

China’s top legislature will review a number of bills on public health at its upcoming regular session, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), to be in session from April 26 to 29, will deliberate a draft biosecurity law, a draft revision to the law on animal epidemic prevention and a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

The draft biosecurity law will be submitted for the second reading, said Yue Zhongming, spokesperson of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

It will improve the prevention and control systems for new and emergent major infectious diseases in response to the problems exposed by the COVID-19 epidemic, Yue said.

The draft law will also strengthen the prevention and control of all kinds of biosecurity-related risks, he added.