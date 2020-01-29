Chinese lion, dragon dance competition kicks off in Myanmar’s Yangon

YANGON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A Chinese traditional lion and dragon dance competition kicked off in the Chinatown of Myanmar’s Yangon late Sunday.

Organized by the Myanmar Lion and Dragon Dance Federation, the 15th lion and dragon dance competition was inaugurated in Latha township of the Chinatown.

“Our aim is to preserve the long-standing tradition and to showcase the strong team spirit and unity of our dancers as well,” Chairman U Kyaw Kyaw of Myanmar Lion and Dragon Dance Federation told Xinhua.

“Dance performance by a new 160-ft long dragon will be showcased, which is the special feature of this year’s event,” he said.

Contestants of this year’s competition include four teams from China and Thailand while a total of 23 local lion and dragon dance groups are also participating in the event which is scheduled to run until Jan. 30.

The lion and dragon dance competitions have been annually held in the Chinatown of Yangon since 2006.

The lion and dragon dances symbolize good luck to people.

Both lion and dragon dances are accompanied by the rhythm of drums, cymbals and gongs.