Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in Kenya

NAIROBI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held in Nairobi on Saturday as dignitaries and ordinary citizens relished display of rich culture from the country.

The celebrations were held at Nairobi’s Two Rivers Mall, reaffirming the vitality of bilateral ties between China and Kenya.

The Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Kenya at the large shopping mall in East Africa featured cultural performances, family fun games and sale of items at discounted prices.

Chinese nationals joined their Kenyan counterparts to watch the Dragon dance, playing of the flute as well as Chinese solo and dance performances by students from Nairobi based learning institutions.

Other activities that are lined up for the celebrations at Two Rivers Mall include martial arts performance, showcasing of costumes and paintings.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya partnered with Two Rivers Mall, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi and Erdemann Chinese Culture Center to host the celebrations that runs until Feb. 2.

Theodoros Pantis, Two Rivers Lifestyle Center’s general manager, said that hosting the celebrations offered an opportunity for the local population to appreciate the Asian country’s culture and traditions.

He said that the shopping mall that was constructed by a Chinese company is keen to be at the center of fostering China-Kenya trade and cultural ties.