BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday outside Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, down from 890 on Feb. 3, according to the National Health Commission Thursday.

The commission said it received reports of 139 new confirmed cases Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 134 from Hubei.