Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported one new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,676, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The new case was reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,351 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 325 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.