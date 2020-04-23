Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Monday, of which four were imported.

The other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that six cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Guangdong Province.

No death was reported Monday on the mainland. Three new suspected cases, including two imported cases and one domestic case in Heilongjiang Province, were also reported.

According to the commission, 39 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Monday, while the number of severe cases stood at 82.

As of Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,587 imported cases. Of the cases, 776 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 811 were being treated with 44 in severe conditions, said the commission.

No death from the imported cases had been reported, it added.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,758 by Monday, including 1,003 patients who were still being treated and 77,123 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 4,632 people had died of the disease, it said.

The commission said that 37 people, including 32 from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 8,791 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Monday, 882 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Monday, 37 new asymptomatic cases, including two from abroad, were reported on the mainland. Three asymptomatic case, all domestic ones, were re-categorized as confirmed ones, and 32 people, six of whom were from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 992 asymptomatic cases, including 180 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,025 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 422 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 630 patients in Hong Kong, 22 in Macao and 203 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.