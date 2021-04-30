Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of them, three each were reported in Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Chongqing, Yunnan and Shaanxi.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, it added.

A total of 5,624 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,352 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 272 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,622 by Tuesday, including 317 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,669 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

Seventeen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 327 asymptomatic cases, of whom 316 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,110 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,379 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,050 had been discharged in Taiwan. Enditem