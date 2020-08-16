Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,278, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Shaanxi, two in Tianjin, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,094 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 184 remained hospitalized, with no case in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.