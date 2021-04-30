Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of all the cases, 11 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Hubei, Guangdong and Sichuan.

A new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Wednesday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, it added. Enditem