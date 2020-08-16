Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, including 14 imported cases and eight locally transmitted ones.

Among the locally transmitted cases, seven were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, the commission said.

On Friday, 57 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,263 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,084 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 179 remained hospitalized, with no case in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,808, including 655 patients who were still being treated, with 36 in severe conditions.

Altogether 79,519 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 20,441 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,905 were discharged on Friday.

Also on Friday, 20 new asymptomatic cases, including 13 from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 318 asymptomatic cases, including 175 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 4,360 confirmed cases including 67 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 481 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 3,392 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 450 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.