Chinese mainland reports 22 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 22 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,249, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new imported cases, 16 were reported in Shanghai, five in Shaanxi Province, and one in Sichuan Province, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,075 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 174 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.