Chinese mainland reports 23 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 23 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,610, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The mainland also reported three new suspected cases, all imported, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the total imported cases, 799 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 811 were being treated in hospitals with 41 in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. Enditem