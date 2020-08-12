Chinese mainland reports 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including 16 imported cases and nine locally-transmitted ones.

Six new imported cases were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

All of the nine new locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday.

Fifty-eight COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 2,216 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,058 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 158 remained hospitalized, with one in serious conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,737, including 761 patients who were still being treated, with 40 in severe conditions.

Altogether 79,342 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases, it added.

According to the commission, 1,385 close contacts were newly discharged from medical observation and there were 23,039 close contacts still under medical observation.

Also on Tuesday, 20 new asymptomatic cases, including 12 from outside the mainland, were reported, and two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 288 asymptomatic cases, including 141 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation. Enditem