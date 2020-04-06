Chinese mainland reports 25 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 25 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 913, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The mainland also reported 11 new suspected cases, all of which were imported, the commission said in its daily report.

No death had been reported from the imported cases, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 216 had been discharged from the hospital after recovery, and 697 were being treated in hospital with 18 in severe condition, said the commission.

The commission said that 107 people, all from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.