Chinese mainland reports 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Friday, of which 17 were imported.

The other 10 new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that seven cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province, two in Guangdong Province and one in Sichuan Province.

No death was reported Friday on the mainland. Five new suspected cases, all imported ones, were also reported, with three in Shanghai and two in Heilongjiang Province.

According to the commission, 50 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Friday, while the number of severe cases decreased by 4 to 85.

As of Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,566 imported cases. Of the cases, 709 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 857 were being treated with 47 in severe condition, said the commission.

No death from the imported cases had been reported, it added.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,719 by Friday, including 1,058 patients who were still being treated, 77,029 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,632 people who died of the disease, the commission said.

The commission said that 63 people, including 58 from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 8,893 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Friday, 986 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Friday, 54 new asymptomatic cases, including three from abroad, were reported on the mainland. A total of nine asymptomatic cases, of which six were imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 66 were discharged from medical observation including 12 imported cases, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,017 asymptomatic cases, including 191 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 1,021 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 395 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 532 patients in Hong Kong, 17 in Macao and 166 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.