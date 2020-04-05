Chinese mainland reports 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said on April 5 it received reports of 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on April 4, of which 25 were imported.

The five new domestic cases were reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said.

Also on Saturday, three deaths, all in Hubei Province, and 11 new suspected cases, all imported ones, were reported on the mainland. According to the commission, 213 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 36 to 295.

As of Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 913 imported cases. Of the cases, 216 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 697 were being treated with 18 in severe condition, said the commission.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,669 by Saturday, including 1,376 patients who were still being treated, 76,964 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,329 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 107 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus, all of whom were from abroad.

It added that 17,436 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Saturday, 1,869 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Saturday, 47 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland, including 16 imported ones. Three asymptomatic cases, all of which were imported ones, were re-categorized as confirmed infections, and 50 were discharged from medical observation including eight imported cases, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,024 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, including 244 from abroad.

By Saturday, 862 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 44 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 355 in Taiwan including five deaths.

A total of 186 patients in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 50 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.