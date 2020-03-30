Chinese mainland reports 30 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 30 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 723, according to the National Health Commission Monday.

Of the 723 imported cases, 630 patients were still being treated, including 19 severe cases, while 93 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Sunday, with no death reported.

The commission said that 165 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.