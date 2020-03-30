Chinese mainland reports 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

A customs officer answers questions for inbound passengers on a flight at the Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2020. Starting from March 10, the Capital International Airport designated Zone D of Terminal 3 as a special zone for inbound flights as Beijing stepped up efforts in minimizing the risk of imported COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority said Monday it received reports of 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, of which 30 were imported.

A new domestic case was reported in Gansu Province, the National Health Commission said.

Also on Sunday, four deaths, all in Hubei Province, and 17 new suspected cases, all imported ones, were reported on the mainland, according to the commission. ■