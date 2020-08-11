Chinese mainland reports 31 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 31 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,200, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Nine new imported cases were reported in Shaanxi, eight in Shanghai, six in Shandong, three in Guangdong, two in Gansu, and one each in Hebei, Heilongjiang, and Zhejiang, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,046 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 154 remained hospitalized, with one in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. Enditem