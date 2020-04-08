Chinese mainland reports 32 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported 32 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 983, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the total imported cases, 285 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 698 were being treated in hospitals with 21 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

No death had been reported from the imported cases.

The commission said that 89 people, all from outside of the Chinese mainland, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.